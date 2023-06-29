Kyari, Acting CBN Governor Pay Sallah Homage To Tinubu

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mr Mele Kyari has paid Sallah homage to President Bola Tinubu.

Kyari who stated this in a post on his Twitter page visited the President with the Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Folashodun Shonubi.

He expressed joy for the privilege to pay the homage to the President, adding that that Sallah is a day of reaffirmation by the faithfuls to sacrifice or give off the most coveted of possessions to please Allah.

He wrote, “Privileged to pay Sallah homage to Mr President alongside Ag Gov CBN. A day of reaffirmation by the faithfuls to sacrifice or give off the most coveted of possessions to please Allah and by implication for the common good… and to ultimately be grateful for all the favours of Allah and secure the infinite mercy of Allah. Eid Mubarak.”