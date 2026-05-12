Food Prices May Drop By Next Harvest – Farmers Group

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The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (All Farmers Association of Nigeria) says food prices in the country may begin to decline by the next harvest season if governments take steps to improve security and reduce the cost of agricultural production.

The Deputy Chairman of AFAN, Lagos State Chapter, Mr Shakin Agbayewa, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

Agbayewa said staple foods such as rice, yams, cassava, and garri could become more affordable if farmers are able to cultivate their farms safely and access inputs at subsidised rates.

According to him, insecurity, high fertiliser prices, rising fuel costs, and expensive farm operations remain the major drivers of food inflation in the country.

“The government must be intentional. Input deliberate is expensive, while tractor operations cost more because of rising fuel prices. All these affect production,” he said.

He explained that the high cost of cultivation, transportation, and insecurity challenges are ultimately passed on to consumers, contributing to rising food prices.

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Agbayewa called on federal and state governments to support farmers with subsidised inputs, improved rural roads, irrigation systems, and affordable credit facilities.

He also urged stronger collaboration with farmers’ associations to develop practical solutions tailored to the needs of different states.

According to him, increased agricultural production in the coming season would naturally ease pressure on market prices, adding that Nigeria has sufficient land and manpower to achieve food self-sufficiency if the right policies are implemented.