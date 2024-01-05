Tinubu Hails Funke Akindele As New Film ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ Earns N1bn

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, congratulated Nollywood filmmaker, Funke Akindele, over her recent record-breaking box office achievement.

THE WHISTLER reported that Funke Akindele’s latest movie ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ hit N1 billion in ticket sales at cinemas, becoming the highest ever recorded for a Nigerian movie.

The movie surpassed blockbusters like “Omo Ghetto: The Saga” (N636 million) and “Battle on Buka Street” (N668 million) to become the highest-grossing Nollywood movie ever.

Reacting through his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu applauded the creativity and talents that are promoting the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The president described the entertainment sector and creative industry as “a source of enormous soft power and viable export,” while particularly commending Akindele for her contributions to the growth of the industry.

The statement read in part, “President Bola Tinubu celebrates the ingenuity, creativity, and immense artistic talents of Nigeria’s thriving entertainment industry,” the statement reads.

“President Tinubu congratulates Ms. Funke Akindele on her record-setting film and commends the ace thespian for her contributions to the growth of the industry.

“The President extols the excellence of the Nigerian creative industry, acknowledging its pivotal place as a medium not only for artistic expression but also a source of enormous soft power and viable export.

“The creative industry is one of the high-employment sectors, providing jobs for our able and talented youths. It is an industry that is crucial to my administration.”

The president also promised to provide an enabling environment for the industry to thrive better.

A Tribe Called Judah tells a story of a single mother, Jedidah Judah who has five sons from five different fathers from five different tribes.

The movie stars Funke Akindele, Timini Egbuson, Jide Kene Achufusi, Uzee Usman, Tobi Makinde, Olumide Oworu, Genoveva Umeh, Nse Ikpe Etim, Juliana Olayode, Uzor Arukwe, Fathia Balogun, Yvonne Jegede and many others.