Excitement As Funke Akindele’s Movie, A Tribe Called Judah, Nets N1bn In Ticket Sales

Funke Akindele’s blockbuster movie, A Tribe Called Judah, has hit the N1bn mark in the Nigerian box office – the highest ever recorded.

The action-packed comedy which was released just 20 days ago, surpassed N1bn in ticket sales on Thursday.

The movie surpassed blockbusters like Omo Ghetto: The Saga” (N636 million) and “Battle on Buka Street” (N668 million) to become the highest-grossing Nollywood movie ever.

A Tribe Called Judah is the second movie to cross the one billion naira mark in Nigeria after “Black Panther 2” which peaked at N1.04 billion.

The movie tells a story of a single mother, Jedidah Judah who has five sons from five different fathers from five different tribes.

The movie stars Funke Akindele, Timini Egbuson, Jide Kene Achufusi, Uzee Usman, Tobi Makinde, Olumide Oworu, Genoveva Umeh, Nse Ikpe Etim, Juliana Olayode, Uzor Arukwe, Fathia Balogun, Yvonne Jegede and many others.

Reacting, several Nollywood actors commended Akindele for her hardwork for making the industry proud.

Omoni Oboli wrote, “You did it! Thank you for shattering that ceiling Funke! Nollywood thanks you! We are so proud!!! A POWER HOUSE! Number 1! May God keep you for us my queen”

Uche Jombo wrote, “So proud of you, well deserved”

Olayode Juliana wrote, “All I see is GREAT GRACE, cause hardwork without grace equals nothing, God is definitely backing you up and I am beyond happy for you. Let’s keep breaking the record!!! A Tribe Called Judah from Nigeria to the world!

Mo Abudu wrote, “Congratulations my darling. This is such awesome news”

Also, @realwarripikin wrote, “This is soo Amazing. Congratulations again N2bn loading!”

Nigerian-born Hollywood movie director, Bolanle Austen-Peters wrote, “keep the numbers rising! Congratulations!”