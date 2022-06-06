TINUBU: ‘He Won’t Go Unpunished…Even A Drunkard Won’t Do That’ – APC Chairman

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has restated that former Lagos State Governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will suffer the consequences of speaking discourteously against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adamu dismissed Tinubu’s claim that his recent comment in Abeokuta, Ogun State, was mischievously taken out of context and “did not demonstrate any disrespect to President Buhari…”.

The APC chairman told BBC Hausa in an interview on Sunday that Tinubu denigrated Buhari by referring to him as a serial loser and making reference to an instance in 2011 when the president broke down in tears at the International Conference Centre, Abuja when he was seeking to lead the country.

Speaking in Hausa language, Adamu said: “We are not happy about what we heard and saw the former Lagos State Governor, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, do in Abeokuta.

“A person of Tinubu’s caliber, no matter what was done to him or the level of provocation, ought not to have spoken in that manner, especially when the issue he raised had nothing to do with the business that took him to Abeokuta.

“Even if someone annoyed him, it was not Buhari that annoyed him but he used the opportunity to attack the president, saying that if not because of him, Buhari would not have become the president.

“Someone in his right senses will not make this type statement, even to the extent repeating it three times,” he.

On Tinubu’s claim that his statement was twisted to suggest that he denigrated the president, Adamu said even a ‘drunkard’ would not have spoken ill of the president in that manner if he/she did not mean it.

“Even when a drunkard speaks in that manner, you will know he’s speaking out of abundance of his heart,” the APC chairman said.

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu

He said further, “Tinubu went to consult with delegates in the state only for him to bring up his issue with the president before the audience.

“Did anybody push him to say what he said if not lack of respect…do you think he showed respect for the president by saying he (Buhari) even cried on national television?

“If God says he (Tinubu) will be president, nobody can stop it but we won’t say because he wants to be president and watch him do what is wrong and allow it to slide. All because he is contesting for president and we don’t want to mess up his chances?

“We (the APC) are the pillar of the president, it was on our platform that he (Buhari) contested for president and God gave him, therefore, we will not allow anyone disrespect him,” Adamu reaffirmed.

Tinubu had while speaking to the Ogun delegates of the APC reeled out how President Buhari, Governor Dapo Abiodun Ogun State, among others, rode on his influence and political structure to assume power.