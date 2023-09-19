TINUBU: I’ll Be Directly Involved In Creating Jobs, Wealth For Nigerians

175 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has committed to taking a hands-on approach to addressing the challenges surrounding job and wealth creation in Nigeria.

During a meeting with the leadership of ExxonMobil on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Nigerian leader expressed his determination to personally oversee wealth creation for citizens.

Tinubu emphasized the need for his direct involvement despite his numerous responsibilities, stating, “The knotty issues require direct supervision on my part.

“Despite many contending obligations, I will sit down and oversee the process of removing these encumbrances to job and wealth creation for the Nigerian people. We know the industry.

“We grew up in it. We are positioned to solve the problems, and we are pragmatic, and we will solve the problem,” the President was quoted by his media adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, as assuring the country.

Tinubu further conveyed Nigeria’s readiness to engage on a global scale in the energy sector, stressing that the country is no longer satisfied with marginal opportunities in the world’s energy industry.

“Nigeria has never been more ready for business than it is now,” the president affirmed.

Drawing from his extensive experience as a professional accountant in the oil and gas sector, Tinubu stressed his ability to make tough decisions as president and resolve bottlenecks obstructing significant capital inflow into Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Liam Mallon, President of Global Upstream Operations at ExxonMobil, acknowledged President Tinubu’s personal commitment to Nigeria and pledged to reciprocate with substantial new investments.

Mallon pledged new production of nearly 40,000bpd in ExxonMobil’s Nigerian operations in phase one of a new investment push in Nigeria.

“What you told us was that your team would collaborate with us, and that has proven true. We have made significant progress since we last met.

“We are growing our production, and we are working hard on expanding in the deepwater production. We appreciate your efforts, and we will respond in kind. The time is right. Thank you for your leadership,” the ExxonMobil president stated.