Tinubu Joins 14 Heads Of State, 51 Foreign Ministers, 1,500 Delegates In Kenya For AU’s Mid-Year Coordination Meeting

President Bola Tinubu will on Saturday depart for Nairobi, Kenya, to attend the African Union’s faith mid-year coordination meeting.

The meeting, which brings together leaders from across the African continent, aims to discuss and coordinate efforts in addressing key regional challenges.

It will witness attendance of 14 Heads of State and Government, 51 foreign ministers of the AU member states, high-level dignitaries and about 1,500 Delegates.

The AU’s mid-year coordination meeting serves as a platform for African leaders to deliberate on various issues affecting the continent, such as peace and security, economic integration, and regional cooperation.

Dele Alake, Tinubu’s spokesman, said the Nigerian leader will as Chairman of ECOWAS present a report on the status of regional integration in the West African bloc.

He said the report will highlight actions carried out during the period under review by ECOWAS institutions, member-states, the private sector, and other stakeholders to deepen integration through trade, free movement of persons, investment promotion, infrastructure development, peace, security and stability.

Tagged “Acceleration of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Implementation,” the meeting commenced on July 13 and will end on July 16.

Alake said the president will depart Abuja on Saturday in company with senior government officials and is expected back in the country after the conference.