Tinubu Names 17-Member NDDC Board, Management

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new board and management for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), announced Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, on Tuesday.

The new board and management comprise individuals selected to represent different regions of the country.

Notable among them are Chiedu Ebie, who assumes the role of Chairman representing Delta; Samuel Ogbuku, who takes the position of Managing Director/CEO from Bayelsa; and Boma Iyaye, now the Executive Director responsible for Finance and Administration, representing Rivers.

Others include Mr. Victor Antai as Executive Director for Projects from Akwa-Ibom; Mr. Ifedayo Abegunde as Executive Director for Corporate Services representing Ondo; and Sen. Dimaro Denyanbofa, the State Representative from Bayelsa.

Additionally, Mr. Abasi Nkono and Hon. Monday Igbuya represent Akwa Ibom and Delta respectively as State Representatives. Chief Tony Okocha serves as State Representative for Rivers; Hon. Patrick Aisowieren represents Edo; Mr. Kyrian Uchegbu stands for Imo; and Victor Kolade Akinjo is the State Representative for Ondo.

The board also has Dimgba Eruba as the State Representative for Abia and Asu Oku Okang as State Representative for Cross River.

The composition of the board also includes three zonal representatives: Hon. Nick Wende for North Central; Hon. Namdas Abdulrazak for North East; and Sen. Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir for North West.

Ngelale said President Tinubu expects the new NDDC team to usher in a transformative leadership to pave the way for positive change within the organization.