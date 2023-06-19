Tinubu, Newly Appointed Special Advisers Leave For France

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will lead the federal government delegation comprising his newly appointed Special Advisers to France in his first official assignment since his inauguration.

He was inaugurated on May 29 and a week ago announced the appointments of 8 key advisers as he tries to shape his government.

The president will leave for France on Thursday, June 22, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake.

He said Tinubu will join other world leaders in France to review and sign a New Global Financial Pact concerning support and investment for poor countries.

The presidential aide said apart from his special advisers, others who will accompany the president include members of the Presidential Policy Advisory Council and senior government officials .

The summit will assess the impact of climate change, energy crisis, and the post COVID-19 pandemic effect.

The 2-day summit which will be hosted by France President Emmanuel Macron will be held between June 22 and 23.

The statement said the summit will focus on opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries that face difficult short-term financial challenges, especially the most indebted; mobilise innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change and foster development in low-income countries.

It aims to encourage investment in “green” infrastructure for the energy transition in emerging and developing economies.

At the core of the summit is the need to provide access to finance and investment that will leverage inclusive growth by the President and the other global leaders, multilateral institutions, financial experts and economists in to steer countries away from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, and rising cases of poverty across the world especially vulnerable countries.

Tinubu is expected back in the country Saturday, June 24.