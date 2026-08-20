Tinubu Nicknames Aregbesola ‘Half Salary’, Blasts Atiku Over Subsidy

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday referred to former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola as “Half Salary” while addressing former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s promise to restore fuel subsidy if elected president in 2027.

Tinubu described Atiku’s proposal as “a serious ignorance on governance and the economy”.

He spoke when Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke visited him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, days after Adeleke won the August 15 governorship election.

“In your state, I know a man that I raised who is nicknamed half salary,” the president said.

Tinubu was referring to Rauf Aregbesola, who governed Osun from 2010 to 2018.

Aregbesola’s administration became associated with the “half salary” label after the state struggled to pay full salaries to civil servants.

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Tinubu recalled that the fuel subsidy regime had crippled state finances before its removal in 2023.

“I saw one of my opponents (Atiku Abubakar) now say he will go back to subsidy. I read it,” Tinubu said.

“That is a demonstration of a serious ignorance on governance and economy. Before I came here, 27 states were unable to pay salaries, not to even talk of pensioners, salary of workers.”

Tinubu removed petrol subsidy on assuming office in May 2023 and has repeatedly defended the decision as necessary to free up government revenue for other priorities.

He said states had previously depended on the Federal Government for assistance because they lacked the resources to meet their obligations.

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“They come to the federal, capping hand, unable to do anything. Salary you pay for each families. They were at the local governments.

“They are in the states. We are at the concentration of population. They are in the states.”

Tinubu said resources that would have gone into subsidy payments could instead be used to fund infrastructure and public services.

“Take out the president. We got every other person. Ask common men, their families, to feed the infrastructure you embark upon on the road network, housing, school rehabilitation, hospital, health care pronouncements, resuscitation of health care, training of teachers, training of health workers to protect our vulnerable families,” he said.

Atiku has advocated a review of the subsidy policy as part of his criticism of the Tinubu administration’s economic policies.

Tinubu responded to the former VP and African Democratic Congress (ADC) 2027 presidential candidate while receiving Governor Adeleke at the State House.

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Adeleke presented his Certificate of Return to the president following his victory in the Osun governorship election.

Adeleke, who contested on the platform of the Accord Party, defeated the candidate of Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress, Bola Oyebamiji, with 511,067 votes against Oyebamiji’s 444,815 votes.

The ADC candidate, Najeem Salaam, came third with 17,180 votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission said 1,005,800 votes were cast in the election, comprising 985,079 valid votes and 20,721 rejected votes.

Adeleke won in 19 local government areas, while Oyebamiji won in 11.

The visit came amid the APC’s decision to review the outcome of the election.

Oyebamiji backed the party’s decision, but said he would respect INEC’s declaration pending the conclusion of the review.

Adeleke, speaking after the meeting, thanked Tinubu for ensuring that the election was free, fair and credible.

“That is why I am here to thank Mr. President, the father of the nation, because he fought for this democracy. That is why he allowed free and fair election, and that is the result,” he said.

He said the visit was also to appreciate Tinubu for his efforts to ensure democracy remained alive in Nigeria.

“That is why I am here, to say thank you to ensure that democracy lives in Nigeria,” Adeleke said.

Tinubu also urged Adeleke to use his victory to promote reconciliation and avoid stigmatising his opponents.

“You are in a very, very unique position to make history, promote unity, peace, and stability,” he told the governor.

“Promotes rule of law. Don’t stigmatize any of your opponent. OK.”

The president said Adeleke should regard his victory as a democratic mandate rather than a conquest of his political opponents.

“Like I said, you did not conquer anybody.

“You won the election. That is the essence of democracy. I’m so happy that we have this talk.”

Tinubu urged Adeleke to work towards reconciliation as he prepares to begin another four-year term.

“All for the reconciliation, expand your coast. That is the only way you can give thanks to our people. Not the way you sang it or celebrated it.

“It’s the way you act it. Use me as an example. And I got here.”

Adeleke is expected to be sworn in for another four-year term on November 27.