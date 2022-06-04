Tinubu Not From Lagos– Northern Group Asks Court To Stop Ex-Gov From APC Presidential Primary

Nigeria Politics
By Wondrous Nnaemeka
Bola-Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC national leader

A northern group within the All Progressive Congress, the Gaskiya Youth Movement, has told the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that the former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, is not an indigene of the state.

The group is challenging his place of origin and other issues including his real date of birth and educational background.

The group led by Umar Iliyasu, Suleiman Baba and Abubakar Adamu, claimed that the discrepancies in his age, state of origin and educational qualifications were questionable.

As such , they are asking the court to bar Tinubu from participating at the APC Primary scheduled for June 7.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

2023: Omo-Agege Hits Okowa Again, Says Delta ‘Nowhere To Be Found’ Despite N770bn FAAC Allocation

Nigeria Politics

BREAKING: Anxiety As APC Disqualifies 10 Presidential Aspirants

In an affidavit deposed to by Miracle Udeaja, litigation secretary at Oluwole Adaja & Co, he alleged that Tinubu was lying about his place of origin.

“The 2nd defendant (Tinubu) assertion that he is an indigene of Lagos State is very untrue as I know that he is not from Lagos State,” he stated.

The group admitted that although Tinubu is a major stakeholder in the APC , he should not be allowed to have his way when there are alleged discrepancies in his date of birth, educational background and place of origin.

Part of the reliefs sought by the group reads:

“An order of this honorable court disqualifying the 2nd defendant(Tinubu) from contesting in the primary election on the platform of the 1st defendant (APC) scheduled for 7th day of June, 2022 having not met the statutory requirements.”

You might also like

2023: Omo-Agege Hits Okowa Again, Says Delta ‘Nowhere To Be Found’ Despite N770bn…

BREAKING: Anxiety As APC Disqualifies 10 Presidential Aspirants

Tinubu Visits Ibadan, Calls For Reconciliation Among Aggrieved APC Leaders

APC Risks Not Fielding Presidential Candidate As Cross River, Akwa Ibom Present…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.