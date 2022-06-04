Tinubu Not From Lagos– Northern Group Asks Court To Stop Ex-Gov From APC Presidential Primary

A northern group within the All Progressive Congress, the Gaskiya Youth Movement, has told the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that the former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, is not an indigene of the state.

The group is challenging his place of origin and other issues including his real date of birth and educational background.

The group led by Umar Iliyasu, Suleiman Baba and Abubakar Adamu, claimed that the discrepancies in his age, state of origin and educational qualifications were questionable.

As such , they are asking the court to bar Tinubu from participating at the APC Primary scheduled for June 7.

In an affidavit deposed to by Miracle Udeaja, litigation secretary at Oluwole Adaja & Co, he alleged that Tinubu was lying about his place of origin.

“The 2nd defendant (Tinubu) assertion that he is an indigene of Lagos State is very untrue as I know that he is not from Lagos State,” he stated.

The group admitted that although Tinubu is a major stakeholder in the APC , he should not be allowed to have his way when there are alleged discrepancies in his date of birth, educational background and place of origin.

Part of the reliefs sought by the group reads:

“An order of this honorable court disqualifying the 2nd defendant(Tinubu) from contesting in the primary election on the platform of the 1st defendant (APC) scheduled for 7th day of June, 2022 having not met the statutory requirements.”