Tinubu Represents My Aspirations For Nigeria, Says Gov Yahaya Bello

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has been appointed the National Youth Coordinator of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, APCPCC of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket for the 2023 elections.

The letter which was addressed to Bello, and signed by the APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu, said Bello deserved his appointment owing to his leadership achievement.

The letter further noted that Bello has displayed exemplary leadership and had demonstrated as governor of the state,a sense of responsibility and is a good party member.

Bello was also a presidential aspirant in the June presidential primary of the party won by Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State.

Tinubu in the letter expressed confidence that Bello would do his best in the new responsibility and assist the party stage a good and effective, message-driven campaign, towards the realization of victory for the party in 2023.

Titled, ‘Appointment as National Youth Coordinator for Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council,’ the Tinubu wrote that, “By way of this letter, we are pleased to formally convey your appointment as National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

“This appointment is fitting and appropriate, given your impressive political achievements and the exemplary leadership you have demonstrated as governor of your state and as a party member.

“We are grateful that you have joined our campaign team. We know you will do your utmost in this new responsibility so we conduct an effective, message -driven campaign leading us to victory in the 2023 Presidential election.

“Together, not only can we ensure victory for our party in the February 2023 election but we shall also move Nigeria along the path of national greatness by building on the achievements of our party and the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in providing progressive good governance to Nigerians. We wish you God’s speed and guidance.

“Congratulations. Please, accept the assurances of our highest respect and regards always.”

In his acceptance letter, Bello pledged to deploy all in his capacity, working alongside the Presidential candidate, to ensure victory for APC, stating that Tinubu “is one great Nigerian I know, who not only exemplifies but abundantly demonstrates, through transformational leadership and good governance, my own aspirations for a Nigeria that is Secure, United and Prosperous.”

Speaking in government house lokoja, while receiving the APC ward, Local government chairman, candidates and other stakeholders from Idah federal constituency of Kogi State consisting of Idah, Ofu, Igalamela and Ibaji council areas, Bello noted that “Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been consistent with the party.

“He has shown direction and leadership that the nation needs to address its challenges hence must be given overwhelming support by party faithfuls and voted come 2023.”

The governor said Kogi state is solely for Tinubu, and no one else promising to work hard to produce Tinubu as next Nigerian President.