Tinubu Secures $600m Investment For Apapa Port Upgrade, Others

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President Bola Tinubu on Thursday secured a fresh $600m investment commitment from APM Terminals for the modernisation of Apapa Port and other logistics infrastructure projects in Nigeria.

The pledge was made during Tinubu’s meeting with the president and executives of the global port operator on the sidelines of the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, Rwanda.

Regional President, APM Terminals Africa-Europe, Igor van den Essen, led the delegation, which included Head of Investments, APM Terminals, Martijn Van Dongen, and CEO, APM Terminals Nigeria, Frederik Klinke.

According to the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the proposed investments will be deployed in Apapa port modernisation, logistics infrastructure, and long-term private-sector investment in Nigeria’s maritime sector.

President Tinubu welcomed the investments and said Nigeria was repositioning itself for greater competitiveness through ongoing economic reforms and infrastructure modernisation.

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He said the country was determined to move beyond structural bottlenecks and outdated systems to adopt advanced technology, faster cargo processing, and improved operational efficiency across the nation’s ports.

Tinubu said Nigeria possesses the market scale, talent base, and economic potential to support globally competitive maritime and logistics infrastructure investments, while urging other investors to take advantage of the country’s reform outcomes.

Earlier, van den Essen praised the administration’s reform agenda and policy direction, saying they had strengthened investor confidence and created renewed momentum for long-term infrastructure investments.

He described Nigeria as a strategic stronghold within APM Terminals’ African operations, citing over 20 years of collaboration and substantial existing investments in the country’s port ecosystem.

The APM executive reaffirmed the company’s commitment to expanding investments in Nigeria and disclosed plans to support the development of world-class terminal infrastructure and technology-driven port operations.

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He also commended the president for establishing the National Single Window (NSW), which he said had streamlined trade procedures, improved Customs coordination, and reduced delays in cargo clearance.

In another meeting with Winme Group executives, Tinubu called for more investment partnerships to unlock opportunities in logistics, mining, shipping, and integrated infrastructure development.

The president called for integrated investments linking ports, transport systems, processing facilities, and export infrastructure to drive industrial growth and competitiveness.