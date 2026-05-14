FG Signs N690.8bn Contracts For Major Road Projects

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The Federal Government on Thursday signed contract agreements worth over N690.8bn with four construction firms for the execution of major road projects across the country.

The contracts were signed at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Works in Mabushi, Abuja, with the projects expected to improve connectivity, boost economic activities and modernise critical transport corridors nationwide.

Breakdown of the contracts signed shows that Messrs J. Patel and Sons Nigeria Limited secured the N178.1bn contract for the reconstruction of the 122-kilometre Mando–Birnin Gwari Road in Kaduna State.

Also, Messrs JRB Construction Company Limited got the N296bn contract for the dualisation of the 114.5-kilometre Ibadan–Ijebu Ode Road spanning Oyo and Ogun states.

Another company, Messrs Truecrete Solutions Limited won the N101.8bn contract for the construction of the 70-kilometre Osogbo–Ikirun–Akoda Road in Osun State; while Messrs Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Limited secured the N114.9bn contract for the construction of the 73-kilometre Osogbo–Iwo–Ibadan Road linking Osun and Oyo states.

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Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister of Works, David Umahi, described the projects as strategic national infrastructure designed to strengthen economic integration and ease movement across the country.

He said they were part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope infrastructure agenda.

Umahi said the reconstruction of the Mando–Birnin Gwari Road in Kaduna State was particularly significant because it formed part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s campaign promises ahead of the 2023 elections.

He added that the Federal Government remained committed to delivering durable roads using Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement (CRCP) technology, which he said could make roads last up to 100 years.

The Minister commended the contractors for their track records and urged them to move to the site immediately and begin work without delay.

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Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Rafiu Olarinre Adeladan, said the signing marked the completion of the procurement process and the formal commencement of project implementation.

He assured that the Ministry would ensure strict monitoring and quality control throughout execution.