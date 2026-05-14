Five Abia LP Reps Collect Nomination Forms Ahead Of Elections

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The Labour Party in Abia State has announced the formal collection of nomination forms by five serving members of the House of Representatives ahead of the forthcoming electoral processes, describing the development as a reflection of growing unity, stability, and confidence within the party.

The lawmakers who have formally received their nomination forms are Hon. Ginger O. Onwusibe, representing Isiala Ngwa North/South Federal Constituency; Hon. Obi Aguocha, representing Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency; Hon. Amobi Godwin Ogah, representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency; Hon. Ibe Okwara Osonwa, representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency; and Hon. Alex Ikwechegh Mascot, representing Aba North/South Federal Constituency.

The party disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday and signed by its Publicity Secretary, Hon. Iroegbu Emenike.

According to the statement, the affected lawmakers will proceed with the completion and submission of their nomination forms in line with the constitutional provisions and laid down guidelines of the Labour Party.

The party stated that the ongoing exercise forms part of preparations for the next electoral cycle and reaffirmed its commitment to conducting a transparent and inclusive process.

“We also wish to inform party faithful and the general public that the collection of forms by interested aspirants is still ongoing across various elective positions, as the party continues consultations and engagements with stakeholders at different levels,” the statement read.

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The Labour Party further assured members and residents of Abia State that the party would continue to uphold internal democracy, fairness, and due process throughout all pre-election activities.

“The statement further assured that the Labour Party in Abia State remains committed to transparency, internal democracy, fairness, and due process throughout all pre-election activities and processes,” the statement added.

It also urged the people of the state to remain confident in the party’s commitment to credible democratic practices.

“Abians should rest assured that the Labour Party will continue to respect the wishes and aspirations of the people while ensuring that every process is conducted in a peaceful, credible, and inclusive manner,” the statement said.

Speaking on the development, the Chairman of the Labour Party in Abia State, Hon. Peter Azubuike, assured party members and supporters that the party would maintain peaceful and orderly conduct throughout the primaries and other pre-election activities.

According to him, unlike what is obtainable in some other political parties, the Labour Party is determined to ensure that all processes leading to the primaries and other pre-election activities are conducted peacefully.



Azubuike noted that the party leadership remains focused on strengthening unity within its ranks while sustaining the confidence reposed in it by the people of Abia State through responsible leadership and people-oriented governance.

He added that the leadership of the party appreciates members, supporters, and stakeholders for their continued loyalty, cooperation, and commitment toward the growth and success of the Labour Party in Abia State.



The development comes as political parties across the country intensify preparations ahead of future elections, with consultations, alignments, and nomination processes gradually gathering momentum.