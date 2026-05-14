Nigerians Express Disappointment Over Professor Ezeh’s Fraud Conviction

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The sentencing of Nigerian-born professor Dr. Nkechy Ezeh to 70 months in a United States federal prison for stealing $1.4m meant for vulnerable preschool children has sparked widespread outrage across social media.

Ezeh, 61, a former CEO of the Early Learning Neighborhood Collaborative (ELNC) in Michigan and former Associate Professor of Education, was sentenced on Wednesday by Chief U.S. District Judge Hala Y. Jarbou.

The judge described her as “a fraud and a thief,” citing what she called a “brazen and widespread” scheme involving the diversion of funds meant for low-income preschool children.

According to court records and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Ezeh used proceeds from the scheme for personal expenses, including international travel to Hawaii, Europe, and Africa, a family wedding, and payments made through a “ghost payroll” involving relatives.

She was also ordered to pay $1.4m in restitution and $390,174 to the Internal Revenue Service for tax evasion. She received a concurrent 60-month sentence on the tax charge.

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Her co-conspirator, a former bookkeeper, was previously sentenced to 54 months in prison. The nonprofit reportedly ceased operations in 2023, leading to job losses and disruption of services for children.

The conviction drew swift reactions online, with Nigerians expressing shame, anger and disappointment. Many focused on the nature of the victims, describing the act as “wicked,” “heartless” and “greed of the highest order.”

Others worried about the damage to the image of hardworking Nigerians in the diaspora, with one user writing, “This is why they scrutinise us abroad.”

Former Senator Shehu Sani was among the prominent voices to react, describing the conviction on his X handle as “tragic, sad and unfortunate.”

The comment drew immediate backlash on social media, with users accusing him of showing misplaced sympathy for a convicted fraudster who stole from vulnerable children.

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Beyond the senator’s remarks, reactions across social media were largely characterized by moral outrage, with some users also injecting humour into the discussion.

On Instagram and Facebook, one widely circulated comment read, “She looks like she ate those children’s lunch,” drawing attention for its blunt tone. Other users took a more reflective approach, with one writing, “Contentment is the real deal,” while another commented, “Generational wealth in the mud.”

The conversation, still building across Nigerian online spaces, captured a familiar frustration that those entrusted with the welfare of the most vulnerable too often become their biggest threat.