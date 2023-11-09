Tinubu Takes Bold Step Towards Inclusivity, Appoints Mohammed Isa Disability Matters Senior Special Assistant

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In a move aimed at furthering his administration’s commitment to inclusivity, President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mohammed Abba Isa as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Disability Matters.

This was contained in a statement signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale on Thursday.

According to the statement, the decision reflects the President’s dedication to addressing the needs and concerns of all segments of society under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Isa brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this pivotal role, having championed the rights of persons with disabilities for over a decade through both local and international advocacy efforts.

He is a distinguished graduate of Public Administration from the University of Maiduguri, where he also obtained a Master’s degree in Public Administration in 2017.

President Tinubu has charged Isa with the crucial task of actively fostering avenues of opportunity for the “Inculcation of PWD requirements and perspectives in the policies and programmes of all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of the Federal Government while working closely with sub-national authorities to build a national consensus on PWD-friendly policy and environmental conditions in collaboration with the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD).”