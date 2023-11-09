Policemen Sleep Under Lorries As INEC Sort Sensitive Materials Ahead Bayelsa Guber

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Police operatives were seen sleeping under their operating lorries at Yenagoa office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, on Thursday.

Our correspondent reports that the state governorship election comes up this Saturday with sixteen candidates of various political parties in the race.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER visited the INEC office in the state capital, and reports that it is a beehive of activities. Election observers, INEC regular and ad-hoc staffers were seen doing documentations and supervising sensitive election materials ahead of their distributions.

Security operatives were also seen mounting surveillance to ensure peaceful polls.

“Some of the policemen arrived very late,” an observer told our reporter. “Those that came early were lodged in hotels except those designated to perform duties yesterday. Those that came very late stayed outside. They are the ones that you see sleeping both inside their trucks and under them.”

Meanwhile, residents of the state capital have called for deployment of enough security at some crisis-prone areas of the state.

Advertisement

A retired police officer, James Cromwell, said, “Our big men should allow this election to be free and fair. They know where we usually have problems. Let security be beefed up there. They should look at Nembe, Ekeremuo, Brass, and Ijaw South LGAs. These are volatile areas. Most of them are riverine. Let these huge security operatives be posted there to make the election free and fair.”