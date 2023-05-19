Tinubu Will Deal With Those Opposing His Choice Of Senate President, Speaker—APC Senator

A Senator on the platform of the All Progressive Congress, APC, from one of the Northeastern states has revealed what will happen to some aspirants opposing the choices of the President- elect, Bola Tinubu, for national assembly leadership positions.

The senator was speaking to a group of supporters who paid him a solidarity visit at the National Assembly complex Abuja on Thursday.

THE WHISTLER was present during the conversation that ensued and overheard the senator saying that aspirants such as Deputy Speaker of the House of Reps, Ahmed Idris Wase and Muktar Aliyu Betara will be dealt with after Tulinubu’s inauguration.

Recall that Wase and Betara are among the aspirants jostling for the speakership position of the 10th National Assembly and have continued to oppose the zoning arrangement announced by the party

THE WHISTLER reports that the APC had said it was waiting for Tinubu to make his choice of senate president and the speaker of the house of representatives before making the zoning arrangement public two weeks ago.

The struggle for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly has continued to divide the senators-elect and members-elect on the platform of the ruling APC, with some aspirants vowing to contest against the party’s wishes.

The senator who equally won his re-election into the upper chamber of the National Assembly said such “strong heads” will be dealt with as soon as Tinubu is inaugurated, and will have no option but to support the choice of the party.

He told his supporters that, “Don’t mind Betara and Wase, the party has decided and that’s what will stand.

“All this trouble they are causing is because Asiwaju has not been inaugurated, after inauguration they will all fall in line.

“If Asiwaju calls them to the villa before the National Assembly elections, none of them will have the mind to say one thing.

“Asiwaju is a master strategist, just wait till the inauguration you will see,” he said.

Tinubu would be inaugurated on May 29.

The 8-day programme for the inauguration will commence on Thursday.

He was announced the winner of the presidential election that was held on February 25.