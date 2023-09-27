Tinubu’s October 1 Nationwide Address Will Stop Labour From Going On Strike—FG

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ministry of Labour and Productivity has expressed optimism that the government will avert the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) October 3 nationwide indefinite strike action.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the NLC and TUC decided to embark on an indefinite strike across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over government’s failure to meet their demands.

Advertisement

The strike, according to the labour unions, will be strictly adhered to by both public and private organisations in the country.

Reacting to the NLC and TUCs announcement, the Labour Ministry said it would meet with the union to avert the strike, noting that the country’s economy is too fragile for a nationwide shutdown.

The spokesperson for the labour ministry, Olajide Oshundun, on Wednesday, said the meeting would be centered on the pronouncements that would be made by President Bola Tinubu during his October 1 Independence Day broadcast as the president is expected to unveil the palliative package for workers in his speech.

“We will avert the strike. We got the news of their intention to go on strike. They need to be rest assured that there will be a pronouncement in the October 1 speech of Mr. President for Nigerian workers.

Advertisement

‘’The ministry is working assiduously to meet with the second aspect of the demand which focuses on the wage award. We have already secured the release of the NURTW factional chairman” he said.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that, unlike other strikes, this would be strategically implemented by the union.