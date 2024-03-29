Tinubu’s Refusal To Celebrate 72nd Birthday Mark Of Good Leader – Aide

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Mr Tunde Rahman, a media aide to President Bola Tinubu, has said that his boss’ refusal to celebrate his 72nd birthday was a mark of a good leader.

Tinubu had opted to mark the day quietly due to the challenging times in the country.

To identify with the mood of the nation, the President directed that there should be no celebration of any kind, including the placing of advertorials in newspapers, radio or television in his honour.

He urged anyone wishing to do such for him to donate the money to charity organisations.

Rahman, while reacting to that gesture in a statement on Friday, said that the decision showed that Tinubu was sensitive to current challenging times.

“It is a mark of good leadership for a leader to have compassion for people.

“It is good to identify with the people and demonstrate that he shares in their pains,” he said.

Rahman described the President as an individual who is compassionate and empathetic toward the pain of others.

He recounted how Tinubu had, on several occasions, shelved his birthday celebrations to identify with the weak and vulnerable in the society.

“In March 2020, on the cusp of his 68th birthday, the President cancelled his birthday colloquium over the outbreak of coronavirus.

“At that time, the President said the decision was important in view of overriding public concern over the pandemic.

“Also, on his 70th birthday in March 2022, Tinubu called off an ongoing birthday colloquium to honour victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

“Likewise, in 2023, even after he had convincingly won the election, Tinubu did not celebrate his birthday, opting to devote the moment to reflecting on the huge task ahead.

“This is a mark of good leadership. It is the mark of a leader worthy of that name. It is the mark of a leader with compassion for the people,” he said.

Rolling out the achievements of the Tinubu administration, Rahman identified the bold reforms like the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the multiple foreign exchange rates as outstanding.

He assured Nigerians that there was light at the end of the tunnel.

“Light is not only assured at the end of the tunnel, it is currently beginning to shine brighter and brighter through the tunnel.

“For instance, the naira has continued its streak of rebound and steady appreciation.

“More remarkable is the courage, political will and personal commitment to effecting a change and improving the quality of life of the people in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Tinubu has shone brilliantly in his handling of hydra-headed problems.

“To speedily effect changes in the country’s security architecture and enhance safety of lives and property, the President, working in collaboration with state governments, has set up a high-powered committee to draw up modalities for the introduction of state police.

“There is also the Pulaaku initiative, a non-kinetic effort aimed at addressing the root causes of farmer-herder conflicts,” he said.

Rahman lauded the President’s order releasing N50 billion as operational fund for its immediate take off.

He also commended the presidential initiative to revitalise the communities through the construction of houses, roads, schools and essential facilities.

According to him, the initiative will focus on seven states – Sokoto, Kebbi, Benue, Katsina, Zamfara, Niger and Kaduna.

“The President has given an executive order to further boost investment, create jobs and business opportunities in the oil and gas sector, while government is collaborating with states to shore up mechanised agriculture.

“The Tinubu government is thinking and working frantically to ensure initiatives put in place are executed effectively; we all want governance that is impactful with enduring legacies,” he said.

The presidential aide urged Nigerians to continue to play their part toward making the country a prosperous nation.