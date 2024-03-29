Easter: Pray For Grace Against Trials, Uzodinma Urges Christians

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has extended his warm wishes to Christians in Nigeria and around the globe as they mark the Easter season.

Uzodinma in a message posted on his social media account on Friday called on Christians to follow the example set by Jesus Christ in their daily lives.

He urged them to promote unity, compassion, and mutual understanding within their respective communities.

He said: “As we observe Good Friday, let us take a moment to reflect on the profound sacrifice made by Jesus Christ for the redemption of humanity.

“His selflessness serves as a timeless reminder of the power of compassion, forgiveness and love.

“Let us strive to emulate Christ’s example in our daily interactions, fostering understanding, harmony and empathy within our communities.

“May we draw strength from His ultimate sacrifice to overcome challenges and work tirelessly towards a more just and peaceful society for all.

“In this season of reflection and renewal, let us offer prayers for divine grace to guide us through every trial, trusting that with God’s help, we can overcome any obstacle on our path to a brighter future.”

Easter is a significant occasion that commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, symbolizing his triumph over sin and death.