Tinubu’s Silence On Abducted Corp Members Unacceptable—HURIWA

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has accused President Bola Tinubu of playing politics in terms of insecurity in the country following the kidnap of eight youth corp members in Zamfara state.

This is coming after the president ordered his security chiefs at the weekend to ensure that the remaining students of the Federal University Gusau in Zamfara State who are still being held as hostages be released.

THE WHISTLER reports that over 20 students were abducted from the university on Friday, September 22, 2023.

Recall that some suspected bandits had demanded N4 million as ransom to secure the release of one of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) members abducted within the Zamfara State territory.

But the Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed had while announcing the release of one corp member said they are working in conjunction with security agencies to ensure the safe return of the corps members abducted in Zamfara State.

HURIWA in a statement by its National Coordinator Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko on Monday accused the President of neglect.

Onwubiko said, “Is President Tinubu not aware that for almost one month, nearly a dozen Corpers of the NYSC from Akwa Ibom headed for the Zamfara State’s Camps of NYSC kidnapped by the terrorists operating in Zamfara State?

“Whereas the president was quick to order his security chiefs at the weekend to ensure that the remaining Federal University Gusau in Zamfara State who are still being held as hostages by terrorists in Zamfara are swiftly rescued without harm.

“And as soon as the President gave that order, the hostages were rescued magically but the corp members are still being held.

“He has maintained a stoic silence and hasn’t said anything regarding the Corpers in the National Youth Service Corps Scheme to our public knowledge. They were kidnapped over three weeks now.”

HURIWA urged the President to rescue the corp members similarly because they are serving the nation and ought to become a high-priority human asset for the President of Nigeria.

Speaking on the allegation of security chiefs benefitting from the insecurity in the country,

HURIWA said, “The government should investigate if security chiefs are working with terrorists to prolong insecurity because of how juicy it is to fight insecurity.”