Kabiru Gaya Loses Ticket As Kano NDC Picks Consensus Candidate

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A former Kano South senator, Kabiru Gaya, has failed in his bid to secure the senatorial ticket of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 elections.

Gaya, who recently defected to the NDC after brief stints in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), had hoped to stage a return to the Senate. He joined the party alongside ex-Kano governor Rabiu Kwankwaso amid a broader political realignment.

However, at a meeting held on Sunday at Kwankwaso’s residence on Miller Road in Kano, the NDC opted for Kassim Batayya as its consensus candidate for the Kano South Senatorial District.

The decision was announced by Kwankwaso’s media aide, Saifullahi Hassan, who shared the outcome in a Facebook post. He later released a video showing Gaya expressing support for Batayya, although the former senator noted he was not present when the decision was finalised.

The development marks a setback for Gaya, who represented Kano South in the Senate from 2015 to 2023 and had earlier served as governor of Kano State during the Third Republic.

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Meanwhile, the NDC in Kano is currently conducting its primary elections for various positions, including the Senate, House of Representatives, and State Assembly seats, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a twist of political fortunes, Gaya’s successor, Kawu Sumaila, who defeated him in 2023 under the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has since defected to the APC and is expected to contest again in 2027.