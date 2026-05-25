Kano ADC LG Chairmen Back Atiku

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Chairmen of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) across the 44 local government areas of Kano State have endorsed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

The announcement was made by Tijjani Rabiu Bashir, ADC chairman in Dambatta Local Government Area, who spoke on behalf of his counterparts during a briefing with journalists in Kano.

Bashir said the decision followed extensive consultations among party leaders at the grassroots level, noting that all 44 local government chairmen unanimously agreed to adopt Atiku as their preferred candidate.

He explained that the endorsement was based on Atiku’s experience, leadership record, and perceived capacity to promote national unity and stability.

According to him, the chairmen believe the former vice president possesses the competence needed to address Nigeria’s challenges and foster lasting peace across the country.

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The ADC leaders also called on party members and other stakeholders to rally behind Atiku’s candidacy, expressing confidence that his leadership would steer the nation toward greater prosperity.