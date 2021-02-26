Tonto Dikeh Becomes Peace Ambassador For Pilgrims Commission

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Popular Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh, has been unveiled by the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission as the Ambassador for Peace Building in Nigeria.

The Actress, who is the Founder of Tonto Dikeh Foundation confirmed this in a post on her Instagram page on Friday.

The Foundation was established with the vision and passion of making life better for all displaced and under privilege women, girls, youth, and children in Africa, in-respective of their political, religious and cultural differences.

According to her post, “”Yesterday 25th February 2021 yours Director, Socials and Empowerment @cymsnigeris was warmly received by Rev. Yakubu Pam, the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission at his Head office Abuja, where we had an extensive deliberation on NCPC vision, dissecting the values for National development and youth involvement in peace building in line with the NCPC’s mandate.

“As a humanitarian, I also felt it is imperative for a few youths to have a feel of this laudable initiative through The Tonto Dikeh Foundation in partnership with NCPC where 10 Nigerians will be sponsored on this year’s Pilgrimage activities.

“Finally, I wish to announce my position as the new Ambassador of the Commission for Peace Building. Need your prayers as we embark on Peace building across the six geopolitical Zones of the Nation because peace is indispensable. Yours in Nation building.”

The comments and reactions from her fans and other Nigerians were positive as they congratulated her.