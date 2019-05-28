Tonto Dikeh’s Friends Keep Mum Over Alleged ‘Pregnancy’ For Bobrisky

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Charity Dikeh, has been in the news lately for countless reasons. If the actress is not on Instagram taking swipes at her ex-husband, she is taking to the photo-sharing app to call out her colleagues in showbiz for the different roles they allegedly played in her crashed marriage.

Latest in the drama-filled life of Tonto are reports currently circulating on social media that the popular actress is allegedly 4-months pregnant for Nigerian crossdresser and male barbie, Idris Okuneye known as Bobrisky.

Although, Tonto has sarcastically dismissed the reports, she described it as a cheap attempt by the online blogs that circulated the rumour to sell their platforms.

The actress wrote: This is called “I MUST SELL NEWSPAPER #NETFLIXANDCHILL

Meanwhile, Bobrisky is yet to respond to the claims. THE WHISTLER checked on her friend’s social media pages and they are also mum over the issue.

As one who is controversial and always in the news, fans will expect her friends to have reacted to the latest rumor of her alleged pregnancy for Bobrisky but all seem to be silent, giving an impression that she might be pregnant or she doesn’t have a good relationship with friends and as a result, they decided to keep to themselves.

Her friends who have been mute on “pregnancy” issue are Bobrisky (@bobrisky222), Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph (@anitajoseph8), @dukeofspadess.

Tonto has a history of being on and off with friends. She was friends with Nigerian stylist, swanky Jerry, actress Rucky Sanda and Halima Abubakar before they broke up.

In 2017, the actress stated that ‘she doesn’t have friends’. she made the comment while reacting to Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu claims of being her friend.