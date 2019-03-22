TRAGEDY! 60 Passengers Die In Ghana Bus Mishap

Advertisement

At least 60 passengers are said to have died in a head-on collision involving two buses on the Tamale-Kintampo Highway in Ghana on Friday.

According to reports, the crash happened at about 2:00 am (GMT) in the Bono East region which is said to be 430km away from Accra, the country’s capital.

Police commander Joseph Antwi Gyawu told reporters that, “The vehicles were travelling in separate directions when the collision occurred”

“At least 60 people have been confirmed dead and one of the buses caught fire with the other seriously mangled,” he added.

The buses involved were said to be carrying at least 50 passengers each when the incident happened. The description of the buses involved were given as a VVIP Kia bus with registration number GT 3915- 17 and a Grandbird bus with registration number GT 5694-18.