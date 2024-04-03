We’ll Consult God, Not Ifá Oracle, To Select New King — Osun Kingmakers

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

As the process of selecting the new Olumoro of Moro in Ife North Local Government area of Osun State is set to commence, kingmakers and traditional chiefs have vowed not to consult Ifa oracle and deities to select a replacement.

The Moro council of chiefs and Kingmakers led by the Oosa of the town, High Chief Festus Abidoye, told newsmen at the palace on Wednesday that during the reign of the late king, Oba Ezekiel Oyeniyi, remarkable developments were recorded because he replaced idol worshiping with Jesus Christ.

He said, “Oba Oyeniyi replaced the Egungun festival with Moro For Christ crusade and other Christian festivities,” he said.

Abidoye noted that, “Selection of the new king of the town will be fair and follow due process. We have prayed and are still praying. When the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi visited us he told us that he is in support of whatever has been done to select a new king.

“We have tasted both the benefits of serving deities and God almighty, we have seen which one pays us. Since we shifted our allegiance to Jesus Christ, we witnessed monumental development in our community.

“Most of the Ifa diviners are only looking for what to eat, we are not going to consult Ifa in choosing our next king, we are going to consult our God. The moment we move with his will, he will perfect it. This community is not mono-religious community. We have both Christian and Muslim community. We are not going to exclude Muslim in whatever we will do but we are not going to include idol worshippers. No Ifa worshiper will come here to give us divination.

“Bribery and corruption blind the eyes of the wise. I have told all the chiefs to shun bribery from any contestants and I have assurance that they won’t do it, if they do it the wrath of God will fall on whosoever that indulges in it.“