Transportation Cost Rises By Over 45% In Six Months —NBS

Nigerians are now paying almost double for transportation as cost rose by over 45 per cent in the first six months of this year.

The Transport Fare Watch for June 2022 published by the National Bureau of Statistics confirmed the development.

The average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city per drop rose by 42.02 per cent from N410.23 in June 2021 to N582.61 in June 2022.

Bus journey intercity per drop rose to N3,662.87 in June 2022 which is 45.21 per cent up from the N2522.44 in June 2021.

Air passengers paid N36,662.57 for routes on a single journey in May 2022 which is a 52.97 per cent rise to N56,082.64 in June 2022.

Bike fairs rose from N291.18 in June 2021 to N417.39, up 43.2 per cent annualised.

Transportation was identified by the NBS as one of the drivers of inflation which is at 18.6 per cent in June 2022.

“At the state level the bus journey within the city (per drop constant route), Zamfara recorded the

highest with N822.50 followed by Taraba State with N750.50.

“On the other hand, Kogi State recorded the least fares with N450.50 followed by Lagos State with N455.95,” said NBS.