Tribunal Sacks PDP’s Awoyeye As Osun Lawmaker, Orders Re-run

The lawmaker of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) representing Ife Central State Constituency in the Osun State House of Assembly, Jeremiah Awoyeye, has been sacked by the National and State Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo on Saturday.

In a unanimous judgment by the three-man panel, namely Justice Habibu Mika’ilu, Justice Clara J. Kataps, and Justice V. O. Eboreime, they ordered a re-run election in 26 polling units.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Johnson Adejobi, filed a petition before the three-man panel chaired by Justice V. O. Eboreime, seeking the nullification of the victory of the PDP candidate due to records of violence in some polling units.

Delivering the judgment on Saturday, Justice Eboreime stated that the petitioners (APC and Adejobi) were able to prove that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not substantially comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections 2022, and the Manual for Election Officials in declaring the 2nd Respondent, Jeremiah Awoyeye, as the winner of the election held on the 18th day of March 2023.

They ordered that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should conduct fresh elections in 26 polling units of the Ife Central State Constituency of the State.

Their decision was based on the fact that the PDP candidate was not validly elected, considering the provision of the Electoral Act 2022.