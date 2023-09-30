After Sanwo-Olu’s Two Days Ultimatum To Traders, Lagos Re-Establishes Right Of Way Along Red Line Rail Corridor

The Lagos State government has re-established right of way (RoW) along the Red Line rail corridor after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s two days ultimatum to traders to vacate the rail tracks.

Sanwo-Olu had given the ultimatum on Wednesday, at the Agege Train Station, while on a tour of the ongoing rail project.

Following the ultimatum, the state government commenced the demolition of markets around train stations on Saturday.

This is in a bid to ensure smooth operation of the rail line, which is expected to be completed by December.

Speaking during a special enforcement operation, the Commissioner, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, stated that encroachment of the Red Line Corridor would not be tolerated as such would not only impede operations but also jeopardise lives and the wellbeing of those involved.

Olumide directed the enforcement team of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), to ensure the complete removal of all illegal structures along the corridor of the facility.

Addressing the residents and traders in the affected areas, General Manager of LASBCA, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, urged them to cooperate with the government to prevent any potential harm by making sure that the areas were fully vacated.

“The Lagos State Government remains committed to providing efficient and safe transportation solutions for its residents. The enforcement operation along the Red Line Corridor is a clear demonstration of this commitment”, he stated.

The enforcement operation commenced at Alagbado Train Station all through, Iju Ishaga, Agege, Mushin, Yaba and ended at Ebute Metta Train Station.

The Red Line rail is about 96 per cent completed, the governor said early this month during the flag off of commercial operations of the Blue Line rail.

He also informed that the state will start commissioning the overpass bridges along the rail corridor by the end of this month.

Upon completion, it is expected to move 500,000 passengers daily. This translates to 3.5 million passengers weekly and 15 million passengers a month.

The Red Line rail spans 37 Kilometers and runs from Agbado to Marina with 13 stations in Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, MMIA International, MMIA domestic, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, Ebute-Metta, Iddo, Ebute Ero, and Marina.