Tribunal Verdict: Adeleke Pleads With INEC Not To Issue Certificate of Return To Oyetola

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, has pleaded with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to issue Certificate of Return to former governor Adegboyega Oyetola following the verdict of the state’s Election Petition Tribunal.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER recalled that majority judgment of the 2022 Osun Governorship Election Tribunal chaired by Justice Tertse Kume sacked Adeleke as the duly elected governor after nullifying 181,540 votes from 744 polling units.

The majority judgement by Kume and Rabi Bashir held that the total lawful votes for each of the candidates after the said deduction of the invalid votes is 314,931 for 1st Petitioner(Oyetola) and 290,666 for the 2nd Respondent(Adeleke).

Governor Adeleke following the verdict, has notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to issue Certificate of Return to Oyetola.

The tribunal had ordered INEC to withdraw the Certificate of Return from Adeleke and issue fresh one to Oyetola.

However, Adeleke pleaded with INEC not to issue fresh Certificate of Return to Oyetola.

Advertisement

Counsel to Adeleke, Hashim Abioye, in a letter addressed to the chairman of INEC obtained by THE WHISTLER on Sunday titled, “Notification of Appeal in EPT/OS/GOV/01/2022 between Oyetola & ANOR .V. INEC & 2 ORS” dated January 27th 2023 requested for Certified True Copy of the judgement.

The letter read: “As solicitors to the 2nd respondent, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke in the above- captioned petition, we hereby humbly write to notify you that consequent upon the dissatisfaction of the 2nd respondent, by the majority decision of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal delivered on 27th January, 2023, the 2nd Respondent has applied for a certified true copy of the judgment to enable him pursue his appeal against the said judgment.

“In the light of the foregoing, we hereby humbly urge you to apply the relevant provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, by not issuing any certificate of return to the 1St petitioner in the petition pending the outcome of the appeal which we are confident will be favourable to our client.”