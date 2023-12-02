Tricycle Operator Hired By Parent Absconds With School Children

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A tricycle operator engaged to convey four children to school has reportedly absconded with the pupils in Umuahia, Abia State on Monday, November 27, 2023.

In a viral video, the father of the children, Mr Chimaobi Agah, said he was away to Enugu State when his wife prepared the children for school and engaged the tricycle driver to convey them to school.

“My wife prepared my four children for school. She paid a keke (tricycle) driver to take them to school,” he narrated.

The couple who lives at Umuagu Ibeku near the State Criminal Investigative Department CID station, Umuahia, Abia State, engaged the leke rider to take the children to their school located at Nkwoegwu community.

Agah, a native of Amasiri in Ebonyi State, narrated that when the school dismissed in the afternoon, the children didn’t return, which prompted his wife to go and look for them in the school.

“She was told by the school authorities that they did not come to school at all. My wife called me and I returned to Umuahia on Tuesday morning. I went to the school and was told the same story.

“So, I went to the police and reported it. They gave me four policemen and we searched for them but without success. They asked me to come back the next day and make a statement. They also asked me to go to the radio station and make an announcement. I have done all these and till now I have not seen them.

“The public should please help me. God should please forgive my sins. I know I’m a sinner, but I believe Jesus died for sinners like me. Please, I need my four children rescued,” he cried out.

Agah, who stated that the children were only aged eight, one, four, and a year and half, called for anyone with useful information that will help in the rescue of his children to inform the necessary authorities.

He also gave out his phone number as 07057279866, adding that anyone with useful information can also reach out to him.

He said he had reported the matter to the police and the State Broadcasting Corporation but without any result.

THE WHISTLER tried Agah’s contact several times, but his number has been busy.

The Abia State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Maureen Chioma Chinaka, is yet to comment on the incident.