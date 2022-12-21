Tricycle Operators Attack LASTMA Officials With Dangerous Weapons

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Members of Tricycle (Keke) Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) Ojota Branch, on Sunday, allegedly attacked operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) who were on official duties at Ojota, with dangerous weapons.

Advertisement

A statement issued by the Director of the Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, on Wednesday, said that the LASTMA officers were attacked with different kinds of dangerous weapons including cutlasses, iron, broken bottles, and local charms.

The officers had to abandon their duty posts after one of them, Oguntimehin Ajibola, was seriously injured in his left eye with broken bottles by the attackers.

According to the statement, he is currently on admission at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

“…preliminary investigation revealed that members of the Tricycle (Keke) Owners Association, Ojota Branch, numbering about 20, had attacked the officers after they were informed that the Toyota Camry FKJ 161 HB of their newly elected Chairman (Ojota Branch) known as ‘Henro’ was detained for illegal diversion by LASTMA Officials at Ojota,” the statement said.

The General Manager of the Agency, Bolaji Oreagba confirmed that the matter had been reported at Area ‘H’ Command of the Nigeria Police, Ogudu while efforts are on to identify and arrest all those who took part in the unwarranted attack.

Advertisement

“We are searching for the attackers with information gathered so far by our intelligence unit. We will ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law”, the statement quoted Oreagba as saying.