Trigger-Happy Police Officer Kills One In Lagos

A trigger happy police officer has killed one Gafaru Buraimoh of Happy Land Estate, Ajah, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Although the details of what led to the death of Buraimoh is still sketchy, a statement on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said his death was as a result of shooting incident involving men of Ajah Police Division.

According to the statement, the officer responsible for the shooting was immediately disarmed and has been detained, adding that full-scale investigation has commenced to find out what led to the avoidable shooting.

The statement reads, “At About 2330hrs of Tuesday, December 06 2022, a shooting incident involving men of Ajah Division, resulted in the unfortunate death of Gafaru Buraimoh of Happy Land Estate, Ajah.

“The officer behind the shooting, an Inspector of Police, was immediately disarmed and has been detained, as full-scale investigation has commenced.

“The Lagos State Police Command through the Area Commander, Elemoro and Divisional Police Officer, Ajah has since notified and established contact with the family.

“The Command, while commiserating with the family of the deceased over the avoidable and most unfortunate incident, gives assurances that the already commenced investigation into the immediate and remote circumstances leading to the shooting will be brought to a speedy and conclusive end, while equally ensuring that justice is served.”