LAGOS: 10-Year-Old Boy Kills Age Mate During Football Match

One Israel, a 10-year-old boy, has reportedly strangled an age mate identified simply as Ezekiel to death in the Ejigbo area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that an argument had ensued between the two boys while playing football in the Powerline area of the community. In the process, Israel was said to have grabbed 10-year-old Ezekiel’s neck and held him till he lost consciousness.

“A report was received at Ejigbo Division on Friday from a complainant that stated that his son, Israel aged 10 was playing football with some boys at Oluwole Street, Powerline Ejigbo, where his mother’s shop is situated when he had an argument with one of the boys named Ezekiel aged 10, who held him on the neck and strangled him until he died,” a police source told The Punch.

The deceased was later rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“A team of detectives visited the scene, where a photograph of the corpse was taken and the body was taken to the General Hospital in the Isolo area of the state where the doctor confirmed him dead,” the source added.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the deceased body has been transferred to the morgue for autopsy.

He said: “The body has been transferred to the mortuary for post-mortem examination. The suspect is in police custody, and an investigation is in progress.”