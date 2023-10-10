Troops Arrest 13 Kidnapping Suspects, Recover 279 Rustled Cows

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Special Military Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) has arrested 13 suspects over alleged kidnapping, banditry, rustling and other criminal offences.

The operation was aimed at maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Kaduna and Bauchi States, according to a statement signed by James Oya, the Media Officer of OPSH.

Oya noted that the troops also recovered 279 rustled cows and arms and ammunition.

Oya explained that OPSH recorded the breakthrough in an operation it conducted between October 2 and 9, adding that the suspects were arrested in some communities within its areas of responsibility.

‘’Between Oct. 2 and Oct. 9, our troops arrested 13 criminal suspects in connection with kidnapping, prison break, peddling illicit drugs and rustling.

‘’We also recovered illegal arms and ammunition.

‘’Troops recovered a total of 279 cows and six sheep over destruction of crops on farmlands across Bokkos, Mangu, Riyom and Zango Kataf Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Plateau and Kaduna states respectively, ‘’he said.

The troops also foiled attempts by gunmen to attack Washina and Razak communities in Mangu and Barkin Ladi LGAs of Plateau.

Oya called on the residents in the area to support its efforts toward stemming crime and criminality while urging them to be law-abiding at all times.