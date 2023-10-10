Property Fraud: EFCC Arraigns Man Over N64 Million In Enugu

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

One Chris Okafor has been arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on four-count charges bordering on stealing and obtaining money by false pretences to the tune of N64, 890,000

He was arraigned before Justice O. Eyah of Enugu State High Court based on claims by a petitioner linking him with an alleged fraudulent property transaction.

According to the Commission, the property belongs to a staff of Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA), and the money paid was meant to be a part payment for the purchase of 79 plots of land.

The lands are located at Obinagu Obeagu Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area, Enugu State.

The defendant pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him.

Count One of the charges read: “That you Chris Okafor and Lion of Judea Real Estate Company Limited between the months of March, 2017 and December, 2018 at Enugu State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit a felony to wit: stealing by fraudulently converting to your personal use the sum of N59, 290,000.00 property of staff of Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA), the said sum being part payment of the purchase of 79 plots of land located at Obinagu Obeagu Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area, Enugu State”.

In view of his plea, EFCC Counsel prayed the court to remand the defendant in a Correctional Centre.

Meanwhile, Justice Eyah thereafter ordered the defendant to be remanded in Enugu Correctional Centre and adjourned the case to November 15 and 16, 2023 for trial.