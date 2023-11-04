Troops Burst Illegal Arms Industry In Plateau, Recover Six Explosives Others

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Troops of the Nigerian Army uncovered and dismantled an illegal weapon manufacturing factory in Vom, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) executed the operation based on intelligence, recovering six AK-47 rifles, four sub-machine guns, 11 AK rifle bodies, a pistol and seven AK-47 bridge blocks.

The Nigerian Army in a statement issued on Saturday via its X account noted that the discovery was aimed to combat illicit arms proliferation and ensure the safety and security of the state and environs.

The statement revealed that the cache of automatic weapons and related equipment were being produced and distributed to other states thereby fuelling the crisis on the Plateau and in Southern Kaduna.

“Others include 4 x AK 47 rifle magazines, 210 recoil springs for AK 47 rifles, 7 rifle butts, 8 rifle muzzles, 9 piston assemblies as well as 5 cartridge housings.

“Also recovered were one drilling machine set, and a hand-filling machine.

“In addition to the seizure of the weapons and weapon fabricating equipment, two individuals directly involved in the weapon proliferation and marketing process, Micheal Dung 33 years and Yusuf Pam 43 years were both apprehended,” the Army said.

The GOC and Commander OPSH, Major General AE Abubakar, while commending the troops, noted that the collaboration between the military and the public is crucial in ensuring the success of operations aimed at maintaining peace and security in Plateau and by extension Nigeria.

Abubakar revealed ongoing efforts by the Operation to intensify its fights to identify and neutralise illegal weapons manufacturing facilities and dismantle criminal networks involved in arms proliferation.

“The recovery of such a significant number of firearms and related equipment will undoubtedly disrupt the activities of criminal elements and contribute to the overall security and stability of Plateau State and indeed the entire nation which remains the primary focus of the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Gen CG Musa.

“OPSH remains resolute in its commitment to protect the lives and property of all law-abiding citizens.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or individuals to the appropriate authorities. Together, we can create a safer and more secure Nigeria for all,” he said.