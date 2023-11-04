U.S. Alerts Citizens To Elevated Threats In Major Nigerian Hotels

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The United States has informed Americans living in Nigeria that there are “elevated threats to major hotels in Nigeria’s larger cities”.

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria revealed the information on its website but failed to disclose the name of the identified hotels.

“The U.S. Government is aware of credible information that there is an elevated threat to major hotels in Nigeria’s larger cities. The Nigerian security services are working diligently to counter the threat,” the statement partly reads.

The U.S. Department of State advised U.S. citizens to consider the latest alert when arranging lodging or visiting major hotels in Nigeria.

It advised American citizens to “exercise vigilance at major hotels, be alert to your surroundings, keep a low profile and review the Travel Advisory for Nigeria.”