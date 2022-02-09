Troops Clash With IPOB In Anambra, Kill 4 ESN Fighters

Troops of Nigerian Army (NA) have killed four Indigenous Peoples of Biafra/ Eastern Security Network gunmen at Ihiala town in Anambra State during a clash.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director Army Public Relations, on Wednesday.

According Nwachukwu, the IPOB gunmen were out enforcing the sit-at-home order and opened fire around a filling station in Ihiala town.

During a firefight that ensued after troops responded to distress calls from the area, the leader of the group and three others were reported killed.

Part of the statement read: “Items recovered from the gunmen during the encounter include one motorcycle, two pump action double barrel guns, 12 live cartridges and substances suspected to be cannabis amongst others.

“Sadly, one combat vehicle conveying troops was involved in an accident during the operation following a technical fault. One gallant officer and a soldier paid the supreme price in the accident, while two sustained injuries. The injured are currently responding to treatment at a military hospital.

“While we pray for the repose of the souls of deceased personnel, the general public are enjoined to continue to support the military and other security agencies through the provision of timely and accurate information that could enhance ongoing operations and ultimately, restore peace and stability in the region.”

Recall that five Soldiers were also reportedly killed in auto crash while responding to distress call to repel attack by IPOB operatives on Tuesday.

The soldiers, who were drafted from the 302 Artillery Regiment, General Support, Onitsha, were on their way to Ihiala to join their colleagues at a military checkpoint after receiving information that operatives of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) were planning to attack the checkpoint.