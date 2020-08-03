Troops Fail To Capture Benue’s Most Wanted Criminal ‘Gana’ For 2nd Time

93 SHARES Share Tweet

Benue’s most wanted criminal, Terwase Akwaza, popularly known as Gana, has once again outsmarted troops of the Nigerian Army when his hideout was raided during an operation to capture him on July 18th.

Recall that Special military forces had in May this year, failed to arrest or kill Gana during a similar raid in his hideout in Mtan village, Utenge Council Ward of Katsina-Ala LGA of Benue State. He escaped, although with gun shot wounds.

Gana has been on the watchlist of the Benue State government in connection to killings in Zaki Biam area of the state. Governor Samuel Ortom also placed a ransom on his head.

Recall also that the Nigerian Police Force had in 2017, declared Gana wanted. He has since then evaded arrest.

A statement issued on Sunday night by Defence Spokesman, John Enenche, said the headquarters got credible intelligence on the possible hideout of Gana, around the general area of Tse-Audu village in Akate council ward of Donga Local Government of Taraba State.

Enenche said thereafter, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE drawn from Sector 2 at Gbise and Zaki Biam in Benue in conjunction with troops of sector 4 deployed at Kofa Ahmadu, Kasuwan Haske, Kashiimbala and Akate in Taraba state at about 0300 hrs on 18 July 2020 conducted a dawn raid at an identified hideout in Tse-Audu village.

He said “However, the hideout was deserted as the bandits fled before troops’ arrival.

“Troops combed the hideout and recovered one locally made rifle, 2 camouflage uniforms, one dog-tag and some substances suspected to be Indian hemp as well as charms. The hideout was then destroyed.

“Subsequently, troops proceeded to Chachanji village where a school, shop and building belonging to same militia leader “Gana” were identified and searched. The search yielded rewards as troops discovered one locally made mortar tube, one locally made rifle and 13 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

“The buildings were subsequently destroyed to deny Gana and his cohorts the use of the facilities to advance their criminal activities.”

The defence spokesman also refuted

media reports that troops of the Nigerian Army invaded a businessman’s house, burnt down his school, looted his shop and stole the sum of N1,237,000 in Peva, a town in the Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

He said in the reports, one Paul Gaza, a supposed “Taraba-based entrepreneur” accused troops of the Nigerian Army of burning down his secondary school, stealing the sum of N1,237,000 and three motorcycles during a mafian-style invasion in Peva, a town in the Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

He added: “For all intents and purposes, it is instructive to note that military operations are always conducted sequel to credible and actionable intelligence from both technical and human sources. As such, troops would never target legitimate businesses or business owners.

“The military wishes to state that the targeted structures indeed belong to the notorious “Gana” and not Mr Gaza as being falsely peddled. After all, one wonders why Mr Gaza has refused to make himself available to military authorities or report to Nigeria Police, since the incident on the 18th of July this year, despite his strong claims of innocence in this matter.”