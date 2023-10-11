Troops Strike Terrorist Camps In Zamfara, Kill Many After Order From Defence Chief

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed a large number of terrorists in Zamfara State after targeting airstrikes on the insurgents.

Pictures and videos released on Wednesday by Deji Adesogan, a military and security affairs expert, showed gory images of the terrorists in a deserted area of the state.

The assailants, alongside their motorcycles, were burnt beyond recognition following an operation MopDemAll by the Nigerian Army.

The development comes barely 24 hours after the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, charged the Nigerian Army to be on the offensive rather than the defensive in the fight against insurgency in the region.

“They should not be looking for us; we should be looking for them. Do not go and sit down until they attack and we repel; there is nothing like repel; go and find and kill them,” Musa ordered.

Insecurity in the country’s northern region has called for concerns following the cycle of invasions and attacks in some hard-target states, including Kaduna, Zamfara, and Borno, among others.