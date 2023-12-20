Twenty-Seven Rivers Lawmakers Withdraw Impeachment Notice Against Governor Fubara

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Twenty-seven Rivers lawmakers who decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have withdrawn their impeachment notice against the Governor, Simi Fubara.

The lawmakers made the announcement on Wednesday during their plenary which was attended by all the decampees and was presided over by the breakaway factional speaker, Martin Amaewhule.

Amaewhule said the decision was made to honour the terms of the agreement all parties in the Rivers State crisis signed at the instance of the President, Bola Tinubu.

The lawmakers who are loyal to Wike had decamped and began an impeachment move against the governor following a disagreement between Wike and Fubara on how to run the state.

THE WHISTLER gathered that there was no item on the order paper except to withdraw the impeachment notice after the peace accord, which has been rejected by elders from the state and the PDP among other opinion leaders from the Niger Delta.

However, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Communications, Joseph Johnson, denied knowledge of the withdrawal and distanced the state government from any decisions arrived at by the faction.

The factional lawmakers insisted however that their decision was based on the respect they had for the president.

Amaewhule, who read the decision during the sitting recalled that on October 30, 2023, he read a notice of impeachment signed by 24 members of the House against Fubara.

He said the impeachment notice was anchored on Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, which contained particulars of gross misconduct, and was served on the governor accordingly.

He however noted that following intervention from the president, and the agreement reached on the 18th of December, 2023 at the instance of the President, the House has withdrawn the notice of impeachment.

He stressed that his faction would abide by all the terms of the agreement involving all parties in the crisis.