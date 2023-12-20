BREAKING: Christmas: Tinubu Approves 50% Transport Fare Cuts, Free Train Rides For All Nigerians

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In a bid to ease travel costs this festive season, President Bola Tinubu has approved a 50 per cent reduction in road transport fares and free train rides for Nigerians travelling for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The yuletide fare discounts and free rail travel were announced by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The fare subsidies will apply to interstate vehicles taking passengers to their home states and towns for the festive period. The free train rides will be available on all classes of trains run by the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

The governement expects that the transport reliefs will ease financial burdens on Nigerians travelling for Christmas to reconnect with family and loved ones.

“President Tinubu says the Federal Government will bear 50% of the transport fares for interstate road travellers during Christmas and New Year. Train rides will be absolutely free. The policy takes effect from 21 December and ends 4 January 2024,” Onanuga said in a tweet.

More details to follow…