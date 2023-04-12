Twitter: Musk Announces Date For Final Removal Of Free Verification Badge

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, has announced the date for the final removal of the blue verification check marks given to public figures and organizations for free before he took over the microblogging app.

Under former CEO, Jack Dorsey, the verification badges were given to notable or famous people and organizations to avoid impersonation and misinformation, however, Musk has since made it available to users subscribed to the $8 per month Twitter Blue service.

He disclosed this in a tweet on his account saying, “Final date for removing legacy Blue checks is 4/20.”

Twitter announced last month in a tweet that it would begin winding down the legacy verified program on April 1st, encouraging users to pay the subscription fee to keep the verification badge.

“On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue,” the tweet read.

When Musk first began issuing verification badges to Twitter Blue subscribers, tapping on the blue check would show a description reading, “This account is verified because it’s subscribed to Twitter Blue”.

Those who had got their verification badges at no cost read, “This is a legacy verified account.”

However, after a while, the description for all accounts with the blue check mark changed to a combination of the two simply reading, “This account is verified because it’s subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account”.