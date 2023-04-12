Twitter ‘No Longer Exists’ As Elon Musk Merges It With Shell Company, X Corp

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Twitter is no longer an independent company, as CEO, Elon Musk, has merged it with another entity, X Corp which he owns.

This means that Twitter is now under Musk’s X Holdings Corp, which has been hinted to be the future parent company for all of Musk’s companies including Tesla, Space X, Neuralink, and The Boring Company.

The move was only made public after lawyers for the microblogging company were forced to disclose it in an ongoing lawsuit in the US.

“Twitter, Inc. has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists.

“X Corp. is a privately held corporation. Its parent corporation is X Holdings Corp. No publicly traded corporation owns 10 per cent or more of the stock of X Corp. or X Holdings Corp,” the court filing stated.