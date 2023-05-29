Twitter Removes Osinbajo’s Verification Tag, Retains Buhari’s

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Popular microblogging platform, Twitter has gotten rid of the verification badge on the account of the former Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo.

Advertisement

This comes as Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima were sworn into office on Monday as the 16th President and Vice President respectively.

Since Elon Musk took over ownership of Twitter, he changed the rules surrounding verification badges and offered them to anyone willing to pay the $8 subscription fee, with the exception of accounts belonging to organizations, government officials, and selected celebrities and public figures.

Now that Osinbajo is no longer a government official and has evidently not paid the subscription fee, the badge has been removed from his Twitter account.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari however still has the government official verification badge on his Twitter account.

Advertisement