Twitter Set To Finally Grant Elon Musk Access To Bot Data Following Threat To Cancel Deal

The management of Twitter Inc has finally begun plans to comply with Elon Musk’s demand for conclusive data on the actual amount of fake accounts (bots) on the platform.

The company will give Musk access to a stream of data consisting of more than 500 million tweets posted every day, reports Washington Post.

This is coming after the Tesla CEO issued a direct threat to walk away from the deal to purchase Twitter entirely, accusing the company of breaching the merger agreement by not providing him with the data on the fake accounts.

Musk alleged in a letter to Twitter’s Legal Head, Vijaya Gadde, that the company was actively resisting and thwarting his information rights as it was outlined by the deal.

“This is a clear material breach of Twitter’s obligations under the merger agreement and Mr. Musk reserves all rights resulting therefrom, including his right not to consummate the transaction and his right to terminate the merger agreement,” Musk’s attorney wrote to the company.

He demanded that Twitter provide the information concerning its testing methodologies to support its claims that the number of fake accounts on the platform truly make up less than 5% of Twitter’s active users.

Following Musk’s threat, Twitter’s shares fell by 5% on Monday.

THE WHISTLER reported in May that Musk insisted that the $44 billion deal would be put on hold until the company can prove that the spambots account for less than five percent of the total users on the app.

“My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate. Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5% (spam/fake accounts). This deal cannot move forward until he does,” Musk tweeted,” Musk tweeted.